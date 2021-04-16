West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery Result for April 16 at 4 pm; Check Details Here

The West Bengal State lottery department will declare the result of its Friday weekly lottery -Dear Bangabhumi Ajay – today at 4 pm. The results of the same can be accessed by the ticket holders by visiting the official website of the state lottery department at lotterysambadonline.com. Seven weekly lotteries are being rolled out by the West Bengal State Lottery Department and the winners of each of them are decided by conducting lucky draws. The tickets for any of the weekly lottery can be purchased at a cost of Rs 6.

Check the list below:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

The result of the Friday, April 16 Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery can be checked by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the lottery department at https://lotterysambadonline.com/result/ after the result is out.

Step 2: From the homepage, click on the hyperlink “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery 4 PM”.

Step 3: After the click, the result containing the winning ticket numbers of the lottery will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: See if your ticket number is mentioned in the winning list or not.

The winners of the Friday lottery can win the following cash prizes:First prize: Rs 50 lakhSecond prize: Rs 9,000Third prize: Rs 500Fourth prize: Rs 250Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

The winners of the cash amount will have to report to the West Bengal State Lottery department office with their lottery ticket and valid ID proof to claim the prize within 30 days of the result declaration.

After the authentication of the winner is proved, the lottery department will give the money with tax deduction if applicable as per the norms of the state government.

