West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery Result for April 30 at 4pm: 1st Prize Winner to get Rs 50 Lakh

The West Bengal State Lottery department declares the result of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery on Friday. The result is released on the department’s official website www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 PM. The first prize winner of the April 30 lottery will get to take home a sum of Rs 50 lakhs. There are a total of five prizes which the buyer of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery ticket can win. The state organises seven different daily lotteries throughout the week. These includeDear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar and Dear Bangasree Ichamati lotteries.

In case you have purchased the ticket for Friday, April 30 Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery, then follow these steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and search for www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage of this website, you will see an option that reads, “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery 4 PM”. Click this hyperlink

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where the winning ticket numbers of April 30 Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery will appear. Carefully go through the numbers to confirm your result

If you are a winner of any of the five prizes of the April 30 Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery, then you will have to ensure that you get the following things done, so that you can claim the winning prize:

Visit the West Bengal State Lottery department office within 30 days from April 30.

During the trip to the lottery office, make sure you carry your winning ticket and a valid photo identity proof. These two things are required for verification purposes so that no fraud takes place.

If your winning amount falls under the tax bracket, then the tax will be deducted at source.

Here is a look at the five prizes that you can win if you have purchased the Friday, April 30 Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery ticket:

First prize: Rs 50 lakhs

Second prize: Rs 9000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1000

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here