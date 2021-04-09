West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery Result to be Out Today at 4pm; How to Check; Prize Details

On Friday, April 9, at 4 pm, the West Bengal State lottery department will announce the results of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Result. Ticket holders of the same can check the outcomes by visiting the official website of the lottery department at www.lotterysambadonline.in. The Dear Bangabhumi Ajay is a weekly lottery organised every Friday. The winner of the game is decided on the basis of a lucky draw. Apart from the Friday lottery, the department organises various other lottery games for the rest of the weekdays. Check the list below:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

Those who are interested in participating in any of the above-mentioned games can buy a ticket for the same from any lottery shop by paying Rs 6 for a single ticket.

Ticket holders of the Friday, April 9 Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery can check their results by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the homepage of the official website of the lottery department by clicking on the link- www.lotterysambadonline.in.

Step 2: Then click on the hyperlink “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery 4 PM”.

Step 3: After you click on the hyperlink the results of the lottery will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Match the winning ticket numbers with your lottery ticket number.

If your lottery ticket number matches with any of the winning numbers, then you will be able to claim any of the below-mentioned prizes depending on what you have won.

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Visit the West Bengal State Lottery department office to claim the winning amount along with your lottery ticket and valid ID proof. This needs to be done within 30 days from the declaration of the result or else it will not be considered valid.

The lottery office will conduct a verification process to check the authenticity and will then give you the winning amount. Also, as the winning amount is subject to tax deduction it will be awarded only after required deductions if applicable.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here