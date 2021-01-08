West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery: Results at 4 pm Today; Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

The result for West Bengal weekly lottery draw 'Dear Bangabhumi Ajay' will be released by West Bengal Lotter Department atlotterysambadresult.intoday on January 8 at 4 pm. All those who have tried their luck in the West Bengal weekly lottery draw can check the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery result by matching their ticket number with the numbers on the winning list. The lucky one to win the first prize of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery will take home a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakh.

The prize money for the second prize winner is Rs 9,000 and the third prize is Rs 500. There are a total of six prizes in West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery Sambad, including a consolation prize of Rs 1,000. Here is the list of prizes that you can win in West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery:

·First Prize- Rs 50 lakhs

·Second Prize- Rs 9,000

·Third Prize- Rs 500

·Fourth Prize- Rs 250

·Fifth Prize- Rs 120

·Consolation Prize- Rs 1,000

Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery draw is conducted every week on Friday at 4 pm by the West Bengal State Lottery Department. Those who have bought West Bengal weekly lottery ticket can check the result by following the given steps:

1.First, visit the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lotterylotterysambadresult.in.

2.On the homepage, click on the link for 'Lottery Sambad Result 08.01.2021 ‘Dear Bangabhumi Ajay’ 4 pm result

3.West Bengal ‘Dear Bangabhumi Ajay’ winning list will be displayed on the screen

4.Match your ‘Dear Bangabhumi Ajay’ lottery ticket number with the numbers on the winning list

Those having the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay winning ticket will have to submit their ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office within the 30 days of the announcement of result to claim the prize money. After the 30 days of the release of the result, the validity of West Bengal lottery results is cancelled.

Once the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay winning ticket is submitted to the West Bengal Gazzette office, adocument verification process is carried out by the state lottery department. Winners are allowed to take the prize money home, only after the completion of the verification process. As per the rules, the winning amount will be handed over to the candidate after tax deduction.