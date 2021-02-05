West Bengal 'Dear Bangabhumi Ajay’ Lottery Results for February 5 to be Declared Today; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 lakh

The results for West Bengal weekly lottery draw ‘Dear Bangabhumi Ajay’ will be declared by West Bengal Lottery Department at http://lotterysambadresult.in on February 5 at 4 pm. Those who have purchased the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery ticket, can check the result by matching their ticket numbers with the digits featured on the lucky winner list. The ticket holders can follow the steps mentioned below to see if they have won or not.

Step 1: You can open any browser and visit theofficial website of the West Bengal Sambad Lottery at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Find and click on the 'Lottery Sambad Result 05.02.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ option on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page after clicking the link where the category-wise winning list will be displayed

Step 4: Match the numbers on your Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery ticket number with the digits mentioned in the winning list. You are a lucky winner if your number corresponds with the ones provided in the results file

The first prize winner of the 'Dear Bangabhumi Ajay' lottery will take home Rs 50 lakh. The second and the third prize winner will receive Rs 9,000 and Rs 500, respectively. The fourth and fifth prize winners are entitled to Rs 250 and Rs 120, each. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 1,000.

Following are the points to remember for the lucky winners of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery:

1. The winning Dear Bangabhumi Ajay ticket holders are required to visit the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of declaration of the result to claim the prize amount. The participants should submit their lottery ticket along with valid identity proof to the state lottery office.

2. The concerned authorities at the state lottery department will conduct a document verification process for authenticity. Once the verification process is successfully completed, the winners can take the winning money home.

3. It should be noted that as per the rules of the West Bengal Gazette office, the prize money will be handed over after tax deduction. The validity of the results is cancelled 30 days after the release of the result.

The West Bengal State Lottery Department rolls out different lotteries throughout the seven days of the week. Here is the list:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati