West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery Results for June 4 at 4 PM: 1st Prize Winner to get Rs 50 lakh

Results of West Bengal’s weekly lottery draw ‘Dear Bangabhumi Ajay’ will be made public by West Bengal Lotter Department on June 04 at 4 pm. People who have tried their luck can see the results at lotterysambadresult.in today. One can check the results of the lottery by matching the number on the winning list with their ticket number. The lucky winner who will bag the first prize of ‘Dear Bangabhumi Ajay’ will take home the winning amount of Rs 50 lakh.

In total, there are 6 prizes in this weekly lottery. The second prize winner gets Rs. 9,000 in reward while the third one gets Rs. 500. This is followed by fourth and fifth prize winners who take home Rs. 250 and Rs. 120 respectively. Apart from these prizes, a consolation prize of Rs. 1000 is given in the West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery Sambad.

Every week on Friday, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery draw is conducted at 4 pm by the West Bengal State Lottery Department. People who have brought lottery tickets can check the results following these steps -

Step 1: Open the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery, which is lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: As the homepage opens, the link for ‘Lottery Sambad Result 04.06.2021 ‘Dear Bangabhumi Ajay’ will be displayed. Click on the above link.

Step 3: West Bengal ‘Dear Bangabhumi Ajay’ results will be flashed on the screen.

Step 4: Meticulously match the ‘Dear Bangabhumi Ajay’ lottery ticket number with the winning list displayed.

It is important to note that you have just 30 days in hand, after the announcement of the result, to claim the prize money. The Dear Bangabhumi Ajay winning ticket has to be submitted at the West Bengal Gazette office. The validity of the West Bengal lottery ticket is canceled after 30 days.

A verification process is held after the ticket is submitted at the West Bengal Gazzette office. Winners are handed over the prize money only after the verification process is completed. Tax is also deducted by the lottery office, as per the rules of the West Bengal Lotter Department.

