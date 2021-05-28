West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery Results of May 28 at 4 pm, Prize upto Rs 50 Lakh

The West Bengal state lottery department will release the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay result for May 28 today at 4 pm. The ticket holders of Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery can check their results by visiting the official website lotterysambadonline.com. Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery is a weekly lottery conducted every Friday. Those willing to participate in this lottery draw can buy a ticket at Rs 6 from any of the legalized lottery shops across the state. Here’s how to check the West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery result for May 28

Step 1: Open an internet browser and search for the official portal of the West Bengal lottery department at lotterysambadonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage click on the tab for “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery 4 PM”.

Step 3: The list of winning lottery ticket numbers will be displayed on the next page

Step 4: Search for your ticket number with those in the winning list and see if you have won any of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay prizes.

If you find your lottery ticket number on the winning list, you can win multiple prizes of up to Rs 50 lakh. The least prize money that one can win is Rs 250. Check the list of prizes below -

First prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

Those winning any of the abovementioned prizes of the West Bengal Friday lottery must claim their prize money from the State Lottery department within 30 days from the declaration of the result. They will have to submit a copy of their winning lottery ticket along with valid identity proof for the mandatory verification process. The prize money will be handed over to the winners after completion of the verification process and deduction of tax, if applicable.

