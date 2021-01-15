West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery Results to be Announced at 4pm at lotterysambadresult.in

West Bengal State Lottery Department conducts different lotteries throughout the week. On Fridays, the draw for the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery takes place. The first prize winner of this lottery will get to take home a prize money of Rs 50 Lakhs.

Those who have purchased the ticket for Friday, January 16Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery can check the result at West Bengal State Lottery Department’s official website at 4 PM IST.

If you have not won the first prize in the lottery, there are chances for you to win other prizes that include:

Second Prize: Rs 9,000

Third Prize: Rs 1000

Fourth Prize: Rs 250

Fifth Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1000

Step 1: Go to lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Click on ‘4PM’ hyperlink on homepage

Step 3: The result will open on new page

Step 4: Match digits of your ticketwith the winning numbers

Step 5: If the digits match then you have won, if they don’t match then you have not won the lottery

Do not get disheartened if you have not won the lottery on Friday, as you can try your luck on other days. Here is a list of lotteries that are conducted over the week by the West Bengal State Lottery Department:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

If you are a winner of any of the prizes of the January 16 Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery, then ensure that you keep these things in mind: