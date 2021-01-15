West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery Results to be Announced at 4pm at lotterysambadresult.in
- Last Updated: January 15, 2021, 15:12 IST
West Bengal State Lottery Department conducts different lotteries throughout the week. On Fridays, the draw for the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery takes place. The first prize winner of this lottery will get to take home a prize money of Rs 50 Lakhs.
Those who have purchased the ticket for Friday, January 16Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery can check the result at West Bengal State Lottery Department’s official website at 4 PM IST.
If you have not won the first prize in the lottery, there are chances for you to win other prizes that include:
- Second Prize: Rs 9,000
- Third Prize: Rs 1000
- Fourth Prize: Rs 250
- Fifth Prize: Rs 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs 1000
Step 1: Go to lotterysambadresult.in
Step 2: Click on ‘4PM’ hyperlink on homepage
Step 3: The result will open on new page
Step 4: Match digits of your ticketwith the winning numbers
Step 5: If the digits match then you have won, if they don’t match then you have not won the lottery
Do not get disheartened if you have not won the lottery on Friday, as you can try your luck on other days. Here is a list of lotteries that are conducted over the week by the West Bengal State Lottery Department:
- Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta
- Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha
- Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak
- Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi
- Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay
- Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar
- Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati
- Visit the West Bengal State Lottery Department office within 30 days from January 16.
- Make sure you carry the winning lottery ticket and a valid identity proof with you for verification purposes.
- The winning amount will be credited only after verification is done.
- If the amount is taxable, prize money will be credited after tax deduction at source.