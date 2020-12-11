West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery Results to be Declared at 4pm Today; How to Check

West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery results will be released at 4 pm today by the West Bengal State Lottery Department. The result of West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery can be checked at the website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in.

Winner of the first prize will get Rs 10 lakh, while those of the second prize will take home Rs 9,000. The third, fourth and fifth prizes of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery fetch Rs 500, Rs 250 and Rs 120. The consolation prize of the West Bengal lottery is worth Rs 1,000.

The West Bengal State Lottery Department holds a draw for West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery on every Friday. Apart from this, the lottery department holds a draws for Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta on Monday, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha on Tuesday, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak on Wednesday, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi on Thursday, Dear Bangasree

Damodar on Saturday and Dear Bangasree Ichamati on Sunday.

How to check Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery results

Step 1: Open search bar and type Lottery Sambad in the search box

Step 2: Click on the link for Lottery Sambad website

Step 3: Select the 4 PM option on the homepage

Step 4: Check if your ticket number is there on the result

Winners should note that they will have to claim the prize money within 30 days of the declaration of the result.

In order to receive the winning amount, they will have to visit the West Bengal State Lottery Department.

At the lottery office, winners will be required to furnish their tickets and a valid ID proof like Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, driving license etc. The ID proof is needed to make sure that the person claiming the prize money is not a fraud.

People living in West Bengal can buy a single lottery ticket from any lottery shop by paying Rs 6.