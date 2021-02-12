West Bengal 'Dear Bangabhumi Ajay' Lottery Results to be Declared Today at 4pm at lotterysambadresult.in; Details

The results of 'Dear Bangabhumi Ajay' lottery will be released on Friday, February 12, by the West Bengal State Lottery Department at 4.00 pm. Today, those who bought the 'Dear Bangabhumi Ajay' lottery tickets can see if their luck has favoured them or not. To check the results of the Friday lottery, you can go to lotterysambadresult.in and see the list of winners. The first prize winner of this lottery will be awarded a whopping amount of Rs 50 Lakhs while the second and third prize lucky winner will get Rs 9,000 and Rs 500 respectively.

Rs 250 have been fixed as the winning amount for the fourth prize followed by the fifth prize of Rs 120. A consolation prize worth Rs 1,000 is also being awarded by the lottery department.

People with the tickets can follow the below-mentioned steps to check the results.

Step 1: You need to visit the website of Sambad Lottery by clicking on the link lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the home page you will get an option 'Lottery Sambad Result 12.2.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Ajay' click on it post the declaration of the result i.e. at 4 pm.

Step 3: After clicking on the option, a new web page will appear on the screen showing the results.

Step 4: Match your ticket number with the winning numbers provided on the result to see if you have won any prize.

Also, the lucky lottery winners need to keep a few important things in their mind like they will have to present the winning ticket along with ID proof at the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the prize money within 30 days of the result declaration. After that, the validation period of the ticket number and the lottery money expires. After the submission, the authorities of the West Bengal Gazette office will verify the number and the ticket for its authenticity and after the successful verification process, the winner can take the prize money home.

If the winning amount falls under the tax slab, the winner will receive the amount only after tax deductions.

People who did not win any prizes today or people who want to try their luck on any other day of the week as the West Bengal State Lottery Department conducts several types of lotteries throughout the week. Here is the list of draws for your reference:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak.

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati