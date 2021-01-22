West Bengal 'Dear Bangabhumi Ajay' Lottery Results to be Declared Today, First Prize Rs 50 Lakh

If you are one of those people who took the plunge into the world of luck and chance and ended up buying the West Bengal'Dear Bangabhumi Ajay' lottery tickets for January 22, then this news might be helpful for you. The results of the West Bengal State Lottery Department's 'Dear Bangabhumi Ajay' lottery will be out at 4.00 pm on Friday. If you are a ticket holder of the same, then today is the day that you might turn out to be one of the lucky winners. The result of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery can be checked at lotterysambadresult.in.

The top prize winner of the West Bengal 'Dear Bangabhumi Ajay' lottery will be taking Rs 50 lakhs home, while the second prize winner will receive Rs 9,000, the third prize is worth Rs 500 and the fourth prize is fixed atRs 250. Meanwhile, the fifth prize is Rs 120 and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

However if you do not find your ticket as one of the winners,then do not lose hope as the results of the West Bengal State Lottery Sambad 'Dear Bangabhumi Ajay' are released every Friday at 4.00 pm.

To check out today’s results, you would have to follow these steps:

Step 1:Visit the official website of Sambad Lottery i.e. lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Find the 'Lottery Sambad Result 22.1.2020 Dear Bangabhumi Ajay' option on the website at 4 pm and click on it

Step 3: The West Bengal State Lottery results will appear on the new webpage

There are certain things that you should keep in mind while you check the results.If you happen to be the holder whose ticket matches the winning number, the winner will have to present the winning ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the prize money. The ticket number and the lottery money will be valid for only 30 days from the date of declaration of the lottery result.

After the winning ticket is presented to the West Bengal Gazette office, the number and the ticket will be verified by the authorities for its authenticity. After this procedure is completed, the winner can take the prize money home. There will also be tax deductions from the winning amount and only after that the money will be awarded.