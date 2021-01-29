West Bengal 'Dear Bangabhumi Ajay' Lottery Results to be Declared Today; Know How to Check

The West Bengal State Lottery Department will be releasing the results of 'Dear Bangabhumi Ajay' lottery at 4.00 pm on Friday, January 29. If you have purchased the ticket for the same then today is the day when you can see if your luck works for the day or not. You can go to lotterysambadresult.in. to check the list of winners. The lucky first prize winner of this lottery will get a whopping amount of Rs 50 Lakhs to take home.

The second prize winner will get Rs 9,000, while the third prize is worth Rs 500. The fourth prize has been fixed at Rs 250 followed by the fifth prize of Rs 120. You can also win a consolation prize worth Rs 1,000.

However, if you do not win any prizes today, there is no need to get disheartened as the West Bengal State Lottery Department conducts several types of lotteries throughout the week. Here is the list of draws organised daily on which you can try your luck.

Monday: On the first day of the week Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta is organised.

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha is being conducted on the second day of the week.

Wednesday: The third day of the week comes with Dear Bangabhumi Raidak.

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi is organised on the fourth day.

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay is being conducted on the fifth day.

Saturday: You can also buy lotteries for the weekends. Dear Bangasree Damodar is for the sixth day of the week.

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati is kept for the seventh day.

You can follow the below-mentioned steps to check the results.

Step 1: Click on the link lotterysambadresult.in to visit the official website of Sambad Lottery

Step 2: Click on the 'Lottery Sambad Result 29.1.2020 Dear Bangabhumi Ajay' option available on the website post the declaration of the result i.e. at 4 pm

Step 3: A new web page will appear on the screen showing the West Bengal State Lottery results

However, there are a few important things you need to remember while you check the results. If you win the lottery then you will have to present the winning ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the prize money. The validation period of the ticket number and the lottery money is only for only 30 days from the date of declaration of the lottery result.

The authorities of the West Bengal Gazette office will then verify the number and the ticket for its authenticity. If they find everything to be correct the winner can take the prize money home.

You also need to know that the winning amount will be handed over to you only after tax deductions.