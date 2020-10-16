West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery Results to be Out at 4pm Today at lotterysambadresult.in

West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery results will be announced today at 4 pm. The West Bengal Lottery Department holds draws daily for one lottery. Those who have purchased tickets of West Bengal State Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery will be able to check the results on the official website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in.

Winner of the first prize of the Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery will get Rs 50 lakh, while the second and third prize winners will take home Rs 9,000 and Rs 500. The fourth and fifth prizes are worth Rs 250 and Rs 120. The consolation prize winner will receive Rs 1,000.

How to check Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery result

Step 1: In the search box of Google, type Lottery Sambad or simply enter the url, lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Click on the 4PM option on the homepage

Step 3: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery result will appear on screen

Step 4: Check if your ticket number is mentioned on the result

Confirm the result by looking at your ticket. In case your ticket number has been selected for any prize, go to the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the money.

At the West Bengal Gazette office, winners will have to furnish their ticket and a valid ID proof for the verification process. Officials concerned for carrying out the verification will ensure that the claimants are genuine. This is done to stop fraud or prevent any unauthentic person from receiving the prize money.

The money will be disbursed after verification of the identity. Besides, if the prize money comes under the tax bracket, the amount will be provided after deduction of the tax. If it does not fall in the tax slab, then exact amount will be given to the winners.

Those who want to try their luck can buy tickets of daily lotteries. The seven daily lotteries are Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar, Dear Bangasree Ichamati and Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi.