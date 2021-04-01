​West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery Result at 4 PM, Check Prize Details

Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery is organized by the West Bengal State Lottery Department every Thursday. The results for the Thursday, April 1, lottery will be released by the lottery department at its official website at 4 pm. People who have purchased the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery tickets can check their result by visiting the above-mentioned website after the declaration of the outcome. Apart from the Thursday lottery, the state lottery department organises 6 other weekly lotteries to let people play and win various prizes.

The weekly lotteries are Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar, Dear Bangasree Ichamati and Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha. Rs 6 per ticket has been fixed as the price one will have to pay for buying tickets for any of the weekly lottery games.

Ticket holders of the Thursday, April 1 lottery can check the results by following the below mentioned simple process:

Step 1: Visit the official website using any internet browser of your choice or click on https://lotterysambadresult.in/

Step 2: From the homepage, search and click on ‘Lottery Sambad Result 01-04-2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ 4 pm result

Step 3: Next, you will get the result of the lottery displayed on the screen

Step 4: See if your ticket number is mentioned on the winning list or not

If your ticket number matches with any of the winning ticket numbers provided in the result, then you will be the winner of the below-mentioned prizes.

First Prize – Rs 50 lakh

Second Prize – Rs 9,000

Third Prize – Rs 500

Fourth Prize – Rs 250

Fifth Prize – Rs 120

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000

To claim the above-mentioned winning amounts, the winners will have to make a trip to the West Bengal Lottery Office within 30 days of the declaration of the result that is April 1 as after that, it will not be considered valid.

The winning ticket holders will also have to carry their lottery ticket and valid ID proof to the office so that a proper verification process can be initiated. Post the completion of the verification process, the lottery department will hand over the winning amounts to the winners after tax deduction, if applicable.