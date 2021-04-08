West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery Result at 4pm, How to Check; Prize Details

On Thursday, April 8, the West Bengal State Lottery Department will announce the result of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery on its official website https://lotterysambadresult.in/ at 4 pm. The department rolls out seven weekly lotteries. It conducts lucky draws every day to decide the winners of the game.

Those who are interested in lottery games can buy a ticket for any of the seven weekly lotteries to try their luck. The cost of a single ticket is Rs 6 and can be availed from any lottery shop in the state.

Ticket holders of the Thursday lottery can check the results by following the below-mentioned steps after its declaration:

Step 1: Access the homepage of the official website of the lottery department by clicking at https://lotterysambadresult.in/.

Step 2: Then search and click on ‘Lottery Sambad Result 08-04-2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ 4 pm result.

Step 3: As you will click on the link the winners' list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Match your lottery ticket number with the ones mentioned in the winning list.

The winners of the lottery will be awarded lots of prizes by the West Bengal Lottery Department.

Check the price list here:

First Prize- Rs 50 lakh

Second Prize- Rs 9,000

Third Prize- Rs 500

Fourth Prize- Rs 250

Fifth Prize- Rs 120

Consolation Prize- Rs 1,000

Those who will win any of the above-mentioned prizes need to keep the following points in their mind:

1. They will have to report to the West Bengal Lottery Office to claim the amount within 30 days of the declaration of the result that is April 8.

2. For the conduction of the verification process they will have to carry their lottery ticket and valid ID proof.

3. The amount will be provided only after the authentication of the winner is proved.

4. The lottery department will give the winning amount after deducting tax from the prize amount as per the government norms.

Here is the list of seven weekly lotteries organised by the lottery department for you to choose from:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

