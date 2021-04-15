West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery Result for April 15 at 4pm; Check Details Here

The result of the West Bengal Thursday weekly lottery – Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi – will be released by the West Bengal State Lottery Department today at 4 pm. The winners will be decided by conducting lucky draws and the winners' list will be released on the official website lotterysambadonline.com. Ticket holders of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery will be able to win cash prizes ranging from Rs 120 to Rs 50 lakh. To know if you are one of the lucky winners or not follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the lottery department at https://lotterysambadonline.com/result/.

Step 2: The homepage of the lottery department will open. From there search and click on ‘Lottery Sambad Result 15-04-2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ 4 pm result.

Step 3: After the click, the winners' list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Check if your lottery ticket number is mentioned in the winning list or not.

The prizes which can be claimed by the winners of the lottery are mentioned below:

First Prize- Rs 50 lakh

Second Prize- Rs 9,000

Third Prize- Rs 500

Fourth Prize- Rs 250

Fifth Prize- Rs 120

Consolation Prize- Rs 1,000

All the lucky winners of the Thursday Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery will have to visit the West Bengal Lottery Office along with their lottery ticket and valid ID proof to claim the amount within 30 days of the declaration of the result that is April 15.

The documents will be required by the lottery office for the conduction of the verification process. Also, after the authentication of the winner will be proved the amount will be given to him after tax deduction as per the state government norms.

However, if you miss the chance to win any of the prizes then you can try your luck on the other six weekly lotteries organised by the state lottery department. The tickets for these lotteries can be purchased for Rs 6.

Check the list below:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

