West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery Result for April 22 at 4pm; Check Details Here

The results for West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi will be announced at 4.00pm on Thursday. Lottery Sambad happens to be one of the most popular and the oldest lottery systems in the country and still continues to attract thousands of customers who wish to test their luck. Lottery Sambad Result is announced everyday on their specific timing.

The cost of a single ticket for this lottery is ₹6. The first prize for Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi is ₹50 lakhs which is followed by a consolation prize of ₹1,000, granted to multiple valid ticket holders. The second prize of this lottery is ₹9,000,followed by the third prize of ₹500 for multiple winners while the fourth prize of ₹250 is awarded to different valid winners. The fifth prize of ₹120 is given to several lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Sambad Lottery atwww.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The homepage of the lottery department will appear on your screen. Here you search and click on ‘Lottery Sambad Result 22-04-2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ 4 pm result.

Step 3: As you click on the link, the winners' list will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Here you can check if your lottery ticket number is mentioned in the winning list or not

If you happen to be one of the lucky winners of the Thursday Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery, you will have to visit the West Bengal Lottery Office along with the lottery ticket and valid ID proof to claim the amount within 30 days of the declaration of the result that is April 22.

Lottery offices would require the documents to conduct the verification process. After the authentication of the winner, the amount will be given to them after tax deduction as per the state government norms.

