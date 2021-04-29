West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery Result for April 29 at 4 pm, Check Details Here

The West Bengal State Lottery Department will declare the results of the Thursday lottery ‘Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ today on April 29 at 4 pm. Once the result is out, participants can check the result at lotterysambadresult.in. The first prize winner of the ‘Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ lottery will get an amount of Rs 50 lakh while the second prize winner will get Rs 9,000, the third prize will receive Rs 500.

Here is the list of prize money that a West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery winner can get:

First Prize- Rs 50 lakhs

Second Prize- Rs 9,000

Third Prize- Rs 500

Fourth Prize- Rs 250

Fifth Prize- Rs 120

Consolation Prize- Rs 1,000

The West Bengal State Lottery Sambad ‘Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ is conducted every Thursday at 4 pm. Here is how one can check the draw result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Search for ‘Lottery Sambad Result 29.4.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ 4 pm result link and click on that

Step 3: The West Bengal Thursday lottery result will be opened in pdf format. Search for you lottery ticket number

Once West Bengal ‘Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ result is out, here’s what to do next:

If a participant’s ticket matches with the winning number, the winner will have to submit his/her winning ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the prize money. The lottery ticket will be valid for only 30 days from the date of declaration of the lottery result.

After the ticket is submitted to the concerned department, the number and the ticket will be verified. The winner can take the prize money after the verification process is completed.

The winning amount will be handed over to the winners after the deduction of taxes.

West Bengal State Lottery department rolls out a lottery draw every day of the week. The names are provided below

Sunday- Dear Bangasree Ichamati

Monday- Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday- Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday- Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak

Thursday- Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday- Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday- Dear Bangasree Damodar

