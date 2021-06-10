West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery Result for June 10 at 4pm; Check Details Here

The much-awaited results of West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi will be announced after the lucky draw at 4 pm on Thursday. As one of the most popular and the oldest lucky draws in the country, Lottery Sambad continues to attract thousands of excited participants who are ready to test their luck and win money prizes.

Each West Bengal lottery ticket is priced at Rs 6, and can be bought by interested participants from designated counters across the state. The top prize for Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi is set at Rs 50 lakh. The lottery department also awards a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 to one lucky ticket-holder. The second prize of Thursday’s lucky draw is Rs 9,000, followed by the third prize of Rs 500 for another lucky winner. The fourth prize winner will receive Rs 250 while the fifth prize winner will take home Rs 120.

How to check if your ticket is one of the winning tickets for Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi:

Step 1: On your internet search engine type in the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery or go to lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The homepage of the West Bengal lottery website on your screen will show a hyperlink ‘Lottery Sambad Result 10-03-2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi 4 pm result.’

Step 3: Click on the link to see the list of winning lottery ticket numbers.

Step 4: As the winning ticket numbers appear, check if your lottery ticket number is mentioned in the list or not.

If your ticket number is one of the lucky winners of today’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery, you will have to visit the West Bengal Lottery Office along with your lottery ticket and your valid ID proof to claim the amount within 30 days of the declaration of the result, that is from June 10. Lottery offices also seek your identification documents to conduct the mandatory verification process.

