West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery Result for May 6 at 4pm; Check Details Here

On Thursday, West Bengal Lottery Department will be announcing the results of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi. If you happen bought the ticket for today’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, the results will be out by 4pm at www.lotterysambadresult.in

A single ticket for this lottery is priced at Rs 6. Winner of the first prize for Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi will take Rs 50 lakh, which is followed by a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 granted to a lucky ticket holder. The second prize winner of today’s lottery will take home Rs 9,000, followed by the third prize of Rs 500 for multiple winners while the fourth prize of Rs 250 is awarded to different valid winners. The fifth prize of Rs 120 is given to several lottery ticket holders with matching winning numbers.

Here is how you can see if you have won the lottery:

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal’s Sambad Lottery at: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The homepage of the lottery website will appear on your screen, where you search and click on ‘Lottery Sambad Result 06-05-2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ 4 pm result.

Step 3: Click on the link, to check the winners’ list that will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Here you can check if your lottery ticket number is mentioned in the winning list or not.

If your ticket number appears on the winners’ list of the Thursday Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery, you will have to visit the West Bengal Lottery Office along with the lottery ticket and valid identification proof to claim the amount within 30 days of the declaration of the result that is May 6.

Lottery offices require the official documents to conduct the verification process after which the amount will be given to them following the tax deduction as per the state government norms.

