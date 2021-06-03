West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery Results for June 3 at 4 PM; Check Details Here

The lucky draw results for West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi will be announced at 4.00pm on Thursday. Being one of the most popular and the oldest lottery systems in the country, Lottery Sambad continues to attract thousands of customers who like to test their luck in winning the exciting prizes.

Each lottery ticket is priced at ₹6, which can be bought by customers from designated counters in the state. The top prize for Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi is ₹50 lakh, which is followed by a consolation prize of ₹1,000 granted to one lucky ticket-holder. The second prize of this lottery is ₹9,000, followed by the third prize of ₹500 for another lucky winner. The fourth prize of ₹250, while the fifth prize is ₹120.

Here is how you can see if you have won the Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi today:

Step 1: On your search engine type the official website of Sambad Lottery or go to: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The homepage of the West Bengal lottery website will appear on your screen. Click on ‘Lottery Sambad Result 03-06-2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi 4 pm result’

Step 3: As you click on the link, the list of winning lottery ticket numbers will appear on the screen

Step 4: Here you can check if your lottery ticket number is mentioned in the winning list or not

If you happen to be one of the lucky winners of today’s Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery, you will have to visit the West Bengal Lottery Office along with the lottery ticket and your valid ID proof to claim the amount within 30 days of the declaration of the result, that is June 3.

Lottery offices also require the documents to conduct the verification process. After the successful authentication of the winner, the winning amount will be given to them. Some lottery amountwill also undergo a tax deduction as per the state government norms, if applicable.

