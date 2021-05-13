West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery Results for May 13 at 4 PM, Here’s How You Can Check

The West Bengal Thursday lottery ‘Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ results will be declared by the State lottery department today at 4 pm on its official website https://lotterysambadonline. The participants of the Thursday lottery draw can visit the official website to check the draw result by using their ticket number.

The first lucky prize winner of the ‘Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ lottery will get a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakh. The least prize money that one can win is Rs 120. There’s also a consolation prize of Rs 1,000. Check the prizes that a West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery participants can win:

First Prize- Rs 50 lakh

Second Prize- Rs 9,000

Third Prize- Rs 500

Fourth Prize- Rs 250

Fifth Prize- Rs 120

Consolation Prize- Rs 1,000

The West Bengal State Lottery Sambad conducts ‘Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ conducted every Thursday at 4 pm. Here is how you can check the result

Step 1. Visit the homepage of the West Bengal Sambad Lottery’s official website https://lotterysambadonline.com/west-bengal-state-lottery-result/

Step 2. Click on ‘Lottery Sambad Result 13.5.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ 4 pm result tab

Step 3. The West Bengal Thursday lottery result will be displayed on the next page. Search for your lottery ticket number

West Bengal ‘Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ result for May 13 is out, here’s what to do next:

1. Those winning any of the prizes will have to submit a copy of their lottery ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office along with required documents to claim the prize money. The lottery prize can be claimed within 30 days from the date of declaration of the result.

2. Later, the lottery number, ticket, and documents of the winner will be verified. The winner can take the prize money after the verification and tax deduction, if applicable.

West Bengal State Lottery department rolls out 7 weekly lotteries every day of the week. The day-wise list of lottery draw is given below:

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

