West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery Results for May 20 at 4 PM, Check Details Here

The West Bengal state lottery department will release the result for the ‘Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ lottery for May 20 today at 4 pm on its official website https://lotterysambadonline.com. Ticket holders for the West Bengal Thursday lottery draw can check their result by visiting the official website.

The result is available in pdf form which ticket holders will need to download and then search for their lottery ticket number in it. The first lucky winner will get a chance to win a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakh. The least prize money that one can win is Rs 120 and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 1,000. Here’s how one can check the West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery result for May 20:

Step 1. Go to any internet browser and search for West Bengal Sambad Lottery’s official website https://lotterysambadonline.com

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Lottery Sambad Result 20.5.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’

Step 3. The West Bengal Thursday lottery result will be opened in pdf form. Download it search for your lottery ticket number

If you have any of the above mentioned prizes, here’s what to do next:

1. You will have to submit a hard copy of your lottery ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office along with the required documents to claim the prize money. The winners must note that they can claim the prize money within 30 days from the declaration of the result.

2. Later, the concerned department will verify the documents and other details. The winner can take the prize money after the verification and tax deduction.

A total of 7 weekly lotteries are conducted by the West Bengal State lottery department. Here’s the day-wise list of lottery draw:

Sunday- Dear Bangasree Ichamati

Monday- Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday- Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday- Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak

Thursday- Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday- Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday- Dear Bangasree Damodar

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here