West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery Results for May 27 at 4 PM; Check Details

The West Bengal Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi results for May 27 will be announced at 4.00pm on Thursday. West Bengal Lottery Sambad is the oldest lottery system in the country and it still continues to attract thousands of people who like to try their luck. The Sambad lottery is directly related to the Sambad newspaper.

The cost of a single ticket of Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery is Rs 6. The first prize for Lottery Sambad Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi is Rs 50 lakh. A consolation prize of Rs1,000 is also given to a lucky ticket holder. The second prize winner receives Rs9,000 followed by the third prize of Rs500. The fourth prize is worth Rs250 while the fifth prize winner takes home Rs120 if their lottery ticket number matches the winning serial numbers.

Here is how you can see if you have won the Thursday’s lucky draw for West Bengal lottery:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Sambad Lottery by clicking this link www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: The homepage of the Lottery Sambad will appear on your screen. Here, you search and click on ‘Lottery Sambad Result 27-05-2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ 4pm result

Step 3: As you click on the link, the winners’ list will appear on the new web page

Step 4: Here, you have to check if your lottery ticket number is mentioned in the winning list or not

Lucky winners of the Thursday Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery who find their ticket numbers mentioned in the winning list, will have to visit the West Bengal Lottery Office. It is compulsory for the winners to carry their lottery ticket and valid ID proof to claim the amount within 30 days of the declaration of the result.

The West Bengal lottery department would require these documents to conduct the verification process. After the authentication of the winner and tax deduction as per the state government norms, the winning amount will be transferred to the winners.

