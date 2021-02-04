West Bengal 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' Lottery Results to be Declared Today; Know Details

The West Bengal Lottery Department will be releasing the results for the weekly lottery draw ‘Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' on Thursday. February 4. The ticket holders can check their results on the website www.lotterysambad.comat 4 pm. People with the tickets can match the numbers on their ticket with the digits displayed on the lucky winner list to know if they have won or not.

To check the results, you can follow the below mentioned steps:

Step 1: You can go to the official website of the West Bengal Sambad Lottery by clicking on the link- lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Click on the PDF file next to ‘4:00 PM’ mentioned as 'Lottery Sambad Result 04.02.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ on the homepage.

Step 3: After the click, you will be redirected to a new page where the winning list will be displayed

Step 4: Match the ticket number with that mentioned in the results file.

Prize amount

There are five prizes awarded to the winners along with a consolation prize.

First Prize: The first prize winner of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery will get a whopping cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

Second Prize: Rs 9000 will be awarded to the 2nd prize winner.

Third Prize: It awards Rs 5000 to the winning ticket holder.

Fourth Prize: Rs 250 will be given to the fourth prize winner.

Fifth Prize: It will give a benefit of Rs 120.

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000 is awarded to the consolation prize winner of the lottery.

Points to know

Within 30 days of the declaration of the result, the winning ticket holders are required to submit their ticket along with identity proof to the state lottery office.

After the submission, the authorities at the state lottery department will conduct a verification process.

As the verification process gets completed and their authenticity is established, the winners will receive the prize money.

If the winning amount falls in the tax bracket, then the amount will be handed to you only after tax deductions and If it is not a taxable amount, the exact amount will be awarded.

The West Bengal Lottery Department rolls out a lottery throughout the seven days of the week. Here is the list:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damod

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati