West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery Results to be Out at 4 pm Today, 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakhs

Every Thursday, the West Bengal State Lottery Department conducts the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery. Ticket holders of the Thursday, March 18 lottery can check the results by visiting the official website of State Lottery Sambad at www.lotterysambadresult.in after the declaration of the outcomes at 4.00 pm. The West Bengallottery department provides several winning prizes forthe lucky draw, including an amount of Rs 50 lakh as the first prize. The winning ticket holders need to report to the lottery department within 30 days of the declaration of the result, that is March 18, to claim the winning amount.

The prizes offered to the winners of the West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery are mentioned below:

First Prize- Rs 50 lakhs

Second Prize- Rs 9,000

Third Prize- Rs 500

Fourth Prize- Rs 250

Fifth Prize- Rs 120

Consolation Prize- Rs 1,000

Also, any of the above prize winners will have to carry their lottery ticket and valid ID proof with them for the verification process. After the West Bengal Gazette office completes the verification process, the winning amount will be handed over to the winners. However, it is worth noting that the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery prize money is subjected to tax deduction, as per the State government rules and will be given only after the deductions.

For checking the results of the draw, the participants can follow these steps:

Step 1: Click on the link of the official website of the West Bengal Sambad Lottery at www.lotterysambadresult.in to go to the homepage of the same

Step 2: From there, you will have to click on the link for ‘Lottery Sambad Result 18-03-2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ 4 pm result

Step 3: The draw result will be displayed on the screen with the winning ticket numbers

Step 4: Ticket holders can look for their lottery ticket number to see if they are one of the winners or not

The West Bengal Lottery Department rolls out a total of 7 lotteries on each day of the week, so that everyone can get a chance to play and win. These include Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar, Dear Bangasree Ichamati and Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha.