West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery: Results to be Released at 4 pm Today, here’s how you can check

The West Bengal State Lottery Department will roll out the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery draw at 4.00 pm, today on March 11. The ticket holders of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery can check the draw result on the official website of State Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in. The first lucky winner will bag a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakh while the second winner will get Rs 9,000. The West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery has 4 other prizes including a consolation prize of Rs 1,000. Here is the list of prize money that West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery winners can get:

First Prize- Rs 50 lakhs

Second Prize- Rs 9,000

Third Prize- Rs 500

Fourth Prize- Rs 250

Fifth Prize- Rs 120

Consolation Prize- Rs 1,000

Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery draw is a weekly lottery conducted every Thursday at 4 pm by the State Lottery Department. The draw results can be checked by following these steps:

Step 1. Visit the homepage of West Bengal Sambad Lottery at lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2. Click on the link for ‘Lottery Sambad Result 11-03-2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ 4 pm result.

Step 3. West Bengal ‘Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ result for today will be displayed with the winning ticket numbers.

Step 4. Ticket holders can search for their lottery ticket number to check if they are the lucky winners or not.

The West Bengal Monday Lottery Sambad winners can claim their prize money from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of the declaration of the result. After 30 days, the ticket will not be considered valid. Once the ticket is submitted to the West Bengal Gazette office, a document verification process will be carried out. The winners will be allowed to take the winning amount only after the successful completion of the verification process. Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery prize money is subjected to a tax deduction as per the State government rules.

Those who couldn’t win any of the prize money today can try their luck in other lottery draws conducted by the state lottery department. There are a total of 7 lotteries draw rolled out on each day of the week. The names of weekly lottery draws are – Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar, Dear Bangasree Ichamati and Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha