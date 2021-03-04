West Bengal 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' Lottery Results Today at 4pm, Winner Gets Rs 50 Lakh: Check Details

Story: The West Bengal Lottery Department will be releasing the results for the weekly lottery draw ‘Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' on Thursday, March 4. The results of the lottery can be checked by those holding its tickets on the official website of the lottery department by clicking on the link- www.lotterysambad.comat 4 pm. To make sure if the ticket holders are among the lucky winners or not they need to cross-check their ticket numbers with that mentioned in the list displayed on the screen.

Those who have the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery tickets can follow the below-mentioned steps to check the results:

Step 1: Clicking on the link of the official website of the West Bengal Sambad Lottery at 4 pm- lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: After clicking on the link, the homepage of the lottery department will open from where you will have to click on the PDF file written as 'Lottery Sambad Result 04.03.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi’ next to the ‘4:00 PM’ option.

Step 3: You will be then directed to a new page where the winning list will be displayed.

Step 4: Match the numbers mentioned on your ticket with those displayed on the screen to see if you are the lucky winner or not.

The lottery department offers five prizes to the lucky winners of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi lottery along with a consolation prize. Know the details here:First Prize: Rs 50 lakhSecond Prize: Rs 9,000Third Prize: Rs 5,000Fourth Prize: Rs 250Fifth Prize: Rs 120Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

Within 30 days of the declaration of result, the winning ticket holders will have to submit their ticket to the state lottery department along with the identity proof so that the verification process can be initiated by the lottery office.

Post the successful conduction of the verification process the winners of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi will be awarded the prize money. Also, it needs to be noted that the amount will be given to the winners only after proper tax deductions if the winning amount falls under the tax bracket.

Various lottery games areorganised by the West Bengal Lottery Department throughout the seven days of the week. Here is the list:Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi TeestaTuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi TorshaWednesday: Dear Bangabhumi RaidakThursday: Dear Bangabhumi BhagirathiFriday: Dear Bangabhumi AjaySaturday: Dear Bangasree DamodSunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati