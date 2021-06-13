West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery Results for June 13 at 4 PM; Check Details Here

The West Bengal State Lottery Department will announce the result for Sunday Lottery - Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery - at 4 pm on its official website - www.lotterysambadresult.in. In case you have purchased the lottery ticket for June 13, you can check the winners’ list on the website once the result is out.

The lucky first winner will be eligible for a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. There are other cash prizes too. Second prize winner will be rewarded with Rs 9,000 while the third spot winner will receive Rs 500 while the fourth winner will get Rs 250. The cash prize for the fifth position is also Rs 250. Along with this, the lottery department offers a consolation prize of Rs. 1,000.The ticket for the Sunday lottery can be bought from any authorised shop for Rs 6.

Here is how you can check the Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery results online:

Step 1: Open www.lotterysambadresult.in in any internet browser, like Internet Explorer or Chrome.

Step 2: A link will flash on the homepage which will direct you to the Sunday, June 13, Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery.

Step 3: Click the link to display the result. Cross-check each number on your ticket with the winning numbers to determine your result.

How to claim the prize:

Once the result is announced, you have 30 days since to avail your reward. Also, to clim the prize money, you will have to provide a valid ID proof along with the lottery ticket to the West Bengal State Lottery department. Applicable tax deductions will be made before crediting the cash amount.

The Department organasies other similar daily lotteries, including Bangasree Damodar, Bangalakshmi Teesta, Bangalakshmi Torsha, Bangabhumi Raidak, Bangabhumi Ichamati, and Bangabhumi Ajay.

