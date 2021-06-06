West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery Results for Sunday, June 6 at 4 PM: 1st Prize Winner to get Rs 50 Lakh

The West Bengal State Lottery department holds Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery every Sunday. People can view the results for the lottery on the department’s official website, which is www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4 PM IST. In case you have purchased the lottery ticket for June 06, keep the ticket in hand when you check the results. Luckily, if you are able to bag a spot on the list of winners of the Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery, then you must claim it within the deadline.

The day results get announced, you have 30 days since then to avail your reward before the time runs out. West Bengal State Lottery department will credit the winning amount after you provide them with a valid ID proof along with the lottery ticket. Notably, if the winning cash prize falls under the tax bracket, then the tax will be deducted at the source itself. While the leftover cash prize will be credited.

There are a total of five prizes in Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery:

The one who lays his/her hand on the first prize takes home Rs 50 lakh. The winner who bags the second spot will be rewarded with Rs 9,000, the third spot winner is given Rs 500 while the fourth is credited with Rs 250. The cash prize for the fifth position is Rs. 250. Along with this, the lottery department offers a consolation prize of Rs. 1,000.

Follow these steps to check the June 06 Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery results:

Step 1: Open up any internet browser, like Internet Explorer or Chrome, and open www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: A link will flash on the homepage which will direct you to the Sunday, June 06, Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery.

Step 3: Once you click the link, results will be displayed on a new window. With full concentration cross-check each number on your ticket with the winning numbers.

Similar lotteries, including Bangasree Damodar, Bangalakshmi Teesta, Bangalakshmi Torsha, Bangabhumi Raidak, Bangabhumi Ichamati, and Bangabhumi Ajay are organized throughout the week by the Bengal lottery department.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here