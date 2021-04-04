The West Bengal State Lottery department conducts the draw for the Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati lottery every Sunday to decide the winners of the game. The department gives people a chance to play lottery games throughout a week as it organises seven daily lotteries. Those who are interested can buy the West Bengal lottery tickets for any particular day by paying Rs 6 for a single ticket. Other lotteries organised by the state lottery department is provided below:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak.

RELATED NEWS West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery Results to be Declared Today; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 lakh

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

Ticket holders of the Sunday, April 4 West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati lottery will be able to check the results at 4 pm on the official website of the lottery department that is www.lotterysambadresult.in. The winners of the game will get a chance to an amount ranging between Rs 120 and Rs 50 lakh. Check details below:

First Prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second Prize: Rs 9,000

Third Prize: Rs 500

Fourth Prize: Rs 250

Fifth Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

To know if you have won any of the above-mentioned prizes amounts you can follow the below-provided steps to check your results:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the West Bengal State Lottery department www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: From the homepage of the website click on the link reading ‘Dear Bangabhumi Ichimati lottery 4 PM’

Step 3: The results of the April 4 Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati lottery will get displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Look for your ticket number on the winning list.

If your ticket number matches any of the winning numbers provided in the result then you will have to claim the winning amount by visiting the West Bengal State Lottery department office within 30 days.

Don’t forget to carry your lottery ticket and valid ID proof for verification purposes. Once everything is verified the lottery office will hand over the money to you after deducting a tax amount if applicable.