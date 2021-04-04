West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati Lottery Results to be Declared Today; 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

The West Bengal State Lottery department conducts the draw for the Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati lottery every Sunday to decide the winners of the game. The department gives people a chance to play lottery games throughout a week as it organises seven daily lotteries. Those who are interested can buy the West Bengal lottery tickets for any particular day by paying Rs 6 for a single ticket. Other lotteries organised by the state lottery department is provided below:
Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta
Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha
Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak.
Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi
Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay
Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar
Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati
Ticket holders of the Sunday, April 4 West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati lottery will be able to check the results at 4 pm on the official website of the lottery department that is www.lotterysambadresult.in. The winners of the game will get a chance to an amount ranging between Rs 120 and Rs 50 lakh. Check details below:
First Prize: Rs 50 lakh
Second Prize: Rs 9,000
Third Prize: Rs 500
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000
To know if you have won any of the above-mentioned prizes amounts you can follow the below-provided steps to check your results:
Step 1: Go to the official website of the West Bengal State Lottery department www.lotterysambadresult.in.
Step 2: From the homepage of the website click on the link reading ‘Dear Bangabhumi Ichimati lottery 4 PM’
Step 3: The results of the April 4 Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati lottery will get displayed on the screen.
Step 4: Look for your ticket number on the winning list.
If your ticket number matches any of the winning numbers provided in the result then you will have to claim the winning amount by visiting the West Bengal State Lottery department office within 30 days.
Don’t forget to carry your lottery ticket and valid ID proof for verification purposes. Once everything is verified the lottery office will hand over the money to you after deducting a tax amount if applicable.