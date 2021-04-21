West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery for April 21: Results to be out at 4 pm

West Bengal State lottery department will roll out Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery results today at 4 pm. The result of the Wednesday lottery is published on the official website https://lotterysambadonline.com/west-bengal-state-lottery-result/. The ticket holders of the West Bengal Sambad lottery can check their results by matching their ticket number with the numbers on the winning list. Those whose number is there on the winning list of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery can get a maximum pize of up to Rs 50 lakhs. There are a total of six prizes offered through the West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery draw.

Here is the list of West Bengal Sambad lottery prize money that you can win:

First Prize: Rs 50 lakhs

Second Prize:Rs 9,000

Third Prize: Rs 500

Fourth Prize: Rs 250

Fifth Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

How to check West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery Result:

Step 1:The result for Dear Bangabhumi result will be published on the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery atlotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab for today 4 pm result

Step 3: West Bengal ‘Dear Bangabhumi Raidak’ result will be displayed

Step 4: Search for your ticket number in the winning list

If you have won any of the prize money in West Bengal Wednesday Sambad Lottery, you have to claim it from the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days. You will have to submit your lottery ticket to the concerned department with the name, address, signature and required documents. After that, the State lottery department will carry out a verification process and handed over the prize money to you.

West Bengal State Lottery Department rolls out 7 weekly lotteries every day of the week. You can try your luck in Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar, Dear Bangasree Ichamati.

