West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery Result for April 14 at 4pm; 1st Prize Winner to get Rs 50 lakh

The West Bengal Lottery Department will roll out the results of its weekly lottery Dear Bangabhumi Raidak on Wednesday, April 14. The results of the same can be checked by all the ticket holders of the Wednesday lottery by visiting the official website of the department at lotterysambadresult.in. The outcome will be declared at 4 pm. The West Bengal State Lottery Department conducts seven weekly lotteries in order to provide a very good opportunity to win whopping prize amounts, however it all depends on luck.

The lotteries conducted by the department includes Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar and Dear Bangasree Ichamati.

The winners of all these weekly lotteries are decided on the basis of lucky draws. Those who are interested in playing lottery games can purchase the ticket of any of the above mentioned game from authorized lottery shop. The cost of a single ticket is Rs 6.Ticket holders of the April 14 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery can follow the below-mentioned steps to check the result:

Step 1: Go to the official page of the lottery department by clicking on the link – https://lotterysambadonline.com/result/.

Step 2: From the homepage, click on the option reading ’Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery 4 PM.’

Step 3: After the click, a new page will open with the result displayed on it.

Step 4: Check if your lottery ticket number is mentioned in the winners list or not.

The winners of the lottery game will be able to win any of the 6 prizes given by the department which ranges from Rs 120 to Rs 50 lakh. Check the list below:First prize: Rs 50 LakhSecond prize: Rs 9,000Third prize: Rs 500Fourth prize: Rs 250Fifth prize: Rs 120Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

To claim the cash prizes, the winners will have to surrender their lottery ticket and valid ID proof to the West Bengal State Lottery office by visiting them within 30 days from the declaration of the result.After the submission of the documents the lottery office will conduct verification process and will hand over the money after tax deduction if applicable.

