West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery Result to Be out at 4 PM; Check Prizes Here

Every Wednesday, the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery is being conducted by the West Bengal State Lottery Department. Ticket holders of the Wednesday weekly lottery can visit the official website of the lottery department at www.lotterysambadresult.in to check the results after its declaration at 4 pm. However, those who could not avail the ticket this time can purchase it for the other lotteries from any lottery shop in the state by paying Rs 6 per ticket.

Those who want to check the results can follow these steps to know the winning list:

Step 1: One needs to visit www.lotterysambadresult.in via any internet browser either from their mobile phone or computer or laptop.

Step 2: As the homepage will open you will then have to click on the ’Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery 4 PM’ link.

Step 3: After the click, the list of the winning ticket numbers will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Lastly you need to match the digits of your ticket with those mentioned in the result.

A person can win a maximum amount of Rs 50 lakh through the lottery. Here are the details regarding the winning amount:

First prize: Rs 50 LakhSecond prize: Rs 9,000Third prize: Rs 5,000Fourth prize: Rs 250Consolation prize: Rs 1,000The winners of any of the above-mentioned prize amounts will have to claim it within 30 days from March 17, as post that it will not be considered valid. To claim the prize, winning ticket holders will have to visit the West Bengal State Lottery office with a valid photo ID proof and winning ticket.

The amount will be handed to you after a verification process and deduction of taxes if applicable.

However, if you are not among the winning members you can try your luck with any other lottery organised by the lottery department during the week. Here is a list:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi TeestaTuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi TorshaWednesday: Dear Bangabhumi RaidakThursday: Dear Bangabhumi BhagirathiFriday: Dear Bangabhumi AjaySaturday: Dear Bangasree DamodarSunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

