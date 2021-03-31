​West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery Result to be Released Today at 4pm; How to Check

Every Wednesday, the West Bengal Lottery Department organises the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery. The results of the same will be released by the department on March 31 at 4 pm on the official website of the state lottery department www.lotterysambadresult.in. Other than the Wednesday lottery, the department also holds six lotteries for other days of the week. The tickets of any of the weekly lottery can be purchased from any lottery shop by paying Rs 6 for a single ticket.

The weekly lotteries organised by the West Bengal Lottery Department are mentioned below:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

The results of the WednesdayDear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery can be checked with the help of a good internet connection and by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the homepage of the lottery department by clicking on www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Search and click on ’Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery 4 PM’ option on the homepage

Step 3: After the click, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Cross-check the numbers mentioned on your ticket with those provided in the winning list

If you are one of the winning ticket holders then you will be winning the prize amount mention below:

First prize: Rs 50 Lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

To claim any of the above-mentioned winning amounts, the winners will have to take a tour to the West Bengal State Lottery office within 30 days of the declaration of the resultor else it will not be considered valid.

Winners will also have to carry their lottery ticket and valid ID proof for the verification process after which the winning amount will be awarded to them.

However, one needs to note that as per the government norms, the winning amounts are subject to a tax deduction and will be offered only after proper deductions, if applicable.