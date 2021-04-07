​West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery Result Today at 4pm; Check Details Here

Lottery games provide a very good opportunity to win whopping prize amounts, however it all depends on luck. On Wednesday, April 7, ticket holders of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery can check their results at 4 pm and see if their luck has favoured them or not.

The West Bengal Lottery Department who is the organiser of the Wednesday lottery will release the result of the same on its official website www.lotterysambadresult.in. Participants of the lottery can know that the winners are decided on the basis of lucky draws.

One can follow the below-mentioned steps to check the result:

Step 1: Go to the homepage of the lottery department by clicking on the link – www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the ’Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery 4 PM’ option, click on it

Step 3: As you will click on the link, a new page will open with the result displayed on it

Step 4: See if your lottery ticket number matches any of the winning ticket numbers or not

The winners of the West Bengal Wednesday Lottery will be able to win any of the 6 prizes given by the department. The prizes are mentioned below:

First prize: Rs 50 Lakh

Second prize: Rs 9,000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Fifth prize: Rs 120

Consolation prize: Rs 1,000

All the prize winners will have to report to the West Bengal State Lottery office with their lottery ticket and valid ID proof to claim the winning amount. However, they need to go there within 30 days from the declaration of the result or else the lottery ticket will be considered invalid.

After the completion of the verification process, the lottery office will give the winning amounts after tax deductions as per the government norms.

Those who could not win any of the prizes this time can opt for any other weekly lottery organised by the West Bengal Lottery Department. Tickets for the lotteries can be availed by paying Rs 6 for a single ticket. Check the list below:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here