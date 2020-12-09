West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery: Results at 4 pm Today; Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakhs

West Bengal State Lottery Department will release the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery results on its official website lotterysambadresult.in at 4 pm on Wednesday, December 9. Those who tried their luck in West Bengal weekly lottery Sambad can check the West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery results by following a few simple steps.

Here is how you can check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Click on the tab for 'Lottery Sambad Result 9.12.2020 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak' 4 pm result

Step 3: West Bengal ‘Dear Bangabhumi Raidak’ result will be displayed with the winning numbers

Step 4: Check your Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery ticket number and match it with the numbers on the winning list

The first winner of West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak will take home a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakhs. Apart from this, there are five other prizes in West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery, including a consolation prize of Rs. 1000.

Here is the list of prize money that a West Bengal Sambad lottery ticket holder can win if they are lucky enough to have the winning ticket of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery:

• First Prize- Rs 50 lakhs

• Second Prize- Rs 9,000

• Third Prize- Rs 500

• Fourth Prize- Rs 250

• Fifth Prize- Rs 120

• Consolation Prize- Rs 1,000

The West Bengal Sambad Lottery ticket winners will have to claim it within 30 days of the announcement of the draw. Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery winners will have to claim the winning amount from the West Bengal Gazette office. To claim the prize money, the winner will have to submit the ticket to the West Bengal Gazette office with the name, address and his/her signature on the backside of the ticket.

The department will verify the number and the ticket and then allow the winners to take the amount to their home. The winning amount will be handed over to the winners of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery after the tax deduction, according to the rules and regulations of the state government.

West Bengal State Lottery Department rolls out 7 lotteries draw every week. These are Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar and Dear Bangasree Ichamati.