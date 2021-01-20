West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery: Results at 4pm Today; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

West Bengal State lottery department will announce the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery results on its official websiteLottery Sambad at 4 pm on Wednesday, January 20. All the West Bengal Sambad lottery ticket holder can check the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery results by matching their ticket number with the numbers on the winning list. West Bengal state lottery department rolls out Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery draw on every Wednesday. To check the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery result, follow a fewsimple steps.

West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery Result: How to check

Step 1: All the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery ticket holder will have to first visit the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery at lotterysambadresult.inStep 2: On the homepage, click on the tab for 'Lottery Sambad Result 20.01.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak' 4 pm resultStep 3: West Bengal ‘Dear Bangabhumi Raidak’ result will be opened with the winning ticket numbersStep 4: One can check their Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery ticket number with the numbers on the winning list

West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery winner will bag a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakhs and the second winner will get Rs 9000 as prize money. Apart from this, there are 3 more prizes in West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery, including a consolation prize of Rs. 1000. Here is the list of West Bengal Sambad lottery prize money that a winner can get:

First Prize - Rs 50 lakhs

Second Prize - Rs 9,000

Third Prize - Rs 500

Fourth Prize - Rs 250

Fifth Prize - Rs 120

Consolation Prize - Rs 1,000

All the West Bengal Sambad Lottery ticket winners will have to claim the winning amountwithin 30 days of the announcement of the result from the West Bengal Gazette office. The Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery winners will have to submit their lottery ticket to the West Bengal Gazette office with the name, address and his/her signature and required documents to claim the prize money. After this, the State lottery department will carry out a verification process andthe completion of the verification process will lead the winnerto take the prize money to their home. According to the rules and regulations of the state government, the prize money are subjected to tax deduction.

West Bengal State Lottery Department rolls out 7 lotteries draw on every day of the week. These lotteries draw are named as Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar, Dear Bangasree Ichamati.