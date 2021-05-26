West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery Results for May 26 at 4 PM; Check Prize Money and Other Details

The West Bengal Wednesday lottery Dear Bangabhumi Raidak result for May 26 will be released today at 4 pm. The state lottery department will publish the result on its official website https://lotterysambadonline.com. The participants of the West Bengal Tuesday lottery draw can check the result by using their ticket number. The result will be available in pdf form, which ticket holders will need to download. Those whose ticket number matches with any of the winning numbers will get a chance to win prize money of upto Rs 50 lakh. There are a total of six prizes available for the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery participants. Here’s the list of prize money that the ticket holders can win

First Prize- Rs 50 lakh

Second Prize- Rs 9,000

Third Prize- Rs 500

Fourth Prize- Rs 250

Fifth Prize- Rs 120

Consolation Prize- Rs 1,000

One can check the West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery result for May 26 by following these simple steps:

Step 1. Open any internet browser and search for the West Bengal Sambad Lottery’s official website- https://lotterysambadonline.com

Step 2. Once you go to the homepage, search for the ‘Lottery Sambad Result 26.5.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak’ link and click on it

Step 3. The winning lottery ticket numbers will be opened in pdf form. Download it and search for your Dear Bangabhumi lottery ticket number

The winners of the West Bengal Wednesday lottery will have to submit a printout of their lottery ticket and the required id proof at the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of the result announcement. The concerned department will verify the documents and handed over the prize money to the winners. The Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery prizes are subjected to a tax deduction as per the state government rules.

West Bengal State lottery department rolls out a total of seven weekly lotteries draw every day. one can try their luck in other lotteries as well.

