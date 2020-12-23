West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery Results Declared at lotterysambadresult.in; Check Here

The West Bengal State Lottery Department has announced the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery results. Those who have bought the lottery tickets will be able to check results on the website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in. The West Bengal State Lottery Department conducts a draw for a weekly lottery daily.

The lottery department holds a draw for Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta on Monday, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha on Tuesday, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak on Wednesday, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi on Thursday, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay on Friday, Dear Bangasree Damodar on Saturday and Dear Bangasree Ichamati on Sunday.

Winner of the first prize of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery will take home Rs 50 lakh, while those of the second prize will get Rs 9,000. The third and fourth prizes of the lottery are worth Rs 500 and Rs 250. The consolation prize fetches Rs 1,000.

How to check Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery results

Step 1: Visit the website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Click on 4PM option on the homepage

Step 3: West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Result will appear on screen

Step 4: Keep your lottery ticket handy

Step 5: Match your ticket number with numbers given in the result

A single ticket of the West Bengal lottery is priced at Rs 6. People can purchase West Bengal lottery tickets from any lottery shop in the state. As the draw for the lottery is held daily, those who want to try their luck can buy tickets on all days of a week.

Winners of the lottery should note that the prize money can be claimed within 30 days of the declaration of the result. To get the winning amount, they will have to go to the office of the West Bengal State Lottery Department, where they will have to furnish their lottery ticket and a valid ID proof.

The prize money will be provided after the identification process. People may not get the winning amount immediately and the process of disbursal of money may take some time.