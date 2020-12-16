West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery Results to be Declared at 4pm Today at lotterysambadresult.in

The result of the West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery is going to be announced today at 4 pm. All those who have bought a ticket for West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery will be able to check results at lotterysambadresult.in. The West Bengal State Lottery Department holds a draw for seven weekly lottery for each day. The cost of a single ticket of the West Bengal lottery is fixed at Rs 6.

The first prize of the West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery is quite impressive. Winner of this prize gets Rs 50 lakh. The second prize of the lottery is fixed at Rs 9,000. Winners of third and fourth prizes receive Rs 500 and Rs 250. The consolation prize fetches Rs 1,000.

How to check Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery results

Step 1: On your browser, search Lottery Sambad or enter the url, lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the West Bengal Lottery, look for 4PM option and click on it

Step 3: Following this, you will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Check the result by matching your ticket number with those printed on it

Here is the schedule of the West Bengal lottery:

· Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

· Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

· Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

· Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

· Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

· Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

· Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

Winners will have to claim the prize money with 30 days of the declaration of the results. To receive the prize money, they will have to visit the West Bengal Gazette office.

They will have to surrender their lottery tickets and a valid ID proof for identity verification. The West Bengal lottery department takes every possible measure to ensure that the winning amount goes to the genuine people. The prize money will be disbursed after completion of the identity verification.

Those who want to try their luck can purchase the West Bengal lottery tickets from any lottery shop in the state. West Bengal is among the states where lottery draws are held on every day of the week.