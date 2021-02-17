​West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery Results to be Out on February 17; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 50 Lakh

The results of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery will be released at 4 pm on Wednesday, February 17 by the West Bengal State Lottery Department on the official website lotterysambadresult.in. People who are interested in the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery game can purchase the ticket for the same by paying only Rs 6 for a single ticket. The winner of the first prize of the West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery will be awarded a massive amount of Rs 50 lakhs, followed by the second prize worth Rs 9,000. The winners of the third and fourth prize will get Rs 500 and Rs 250 respectively, followed by the consolation prize worth Rs 1000.

The ticket holders of the West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery can check the results by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the West Bengal State Lottery Department by clicking on the link, lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery 4 PM option and click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where all the winning numbers of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery will be displayed

Step 4: At last, match the numbers of your ticket with the winning numbers provided on the result page and check if you have won any prize or not

The winners of the West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery will have to report to the state lottery department office within 30 days of the declaration of the result as after that it will not be considered valid. The winning ticket holders will also have to carry their West Bengal Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery tickets and valid identity proofs and submit them to the department.

After the submission of these identity proofs, a verification process will be carried out by the department and the winning amount will be given to the lottery winners. Also, the amount won will be given after-tax deductions, if it falls under the tax bracket.

The West Bengal State Lottery Department organises a lottery every day of the week.