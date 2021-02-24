West Bengal 'Dear Bangabhumi Raidak' Lottery Results Today at 4 pm; Know Details Here

The West Bengal State Lottery department will declare the results of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery today at 4 pm on the official websitelotterysambadresult.in. The ticket priced at Rs 6 can be purchased from any lottery shop in the state. The lottery department offers a massive amount of Rs 50 lakh to the first prize winner of the Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery.

Other prizes given by the lottery department includes the second prize worth Rs 9,000 followed by the third, fourth and a consolation prize comprising Rs 500, Rs 250 and Rs 1,000 respectively.

Ticket holders of the Bangabhumi Raidak lottery can check the results following these steps:

Step 1: Click on the link-lotterysambadresult.into visit the official website of the lottery department

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the option saying Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery 4 PM

Step 3: After the click, you will be taken to a new page consisting of all the winning numbers of the February 24 Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery

Step 4: At last check, if you have won any prizes or not by matching your ticket number with the one provided in the winning list of the result displayed

Winners of the lottery will be required to submit their claims at the state lottery department office within 30 days of the declaration of the result. They will also have to carry their winning lottery tickets and valid government identity proofs with themselves to claim their win.

After the submission of the required documents, a verification process will be conducted, without which the department will not give the winning amount to the winners. Also, the money will be handed to the winners only aftertax deduction, if applicable.

The West Bengal State Lottery Department organises lotteries throughout the seven days of the week, hence if you lose this time, you can definitely give it another try. Here is the list of lotteries for your reference.

• Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

• Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

• Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

• Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

• Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

• Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damod

• Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati