West Bengal 'Dear Bangabhumi Raidak' Lottery Results Today at 4 pm; Know Details Here

The West Bengal State Lottery department will declare the results of Dear Bangabhumi Raidak Lottery at 4 pm on Wednesday, February 3, on the official website www.lotterysambadresult.in. The first prize winner will be awarded a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakhs. If you want to try your luck you can purchase the lottery ticket by paying only Rs 6 for a single ticket. The first prize winner will be awarded a sum of Rs 50 lakh. The second prize winner will receive Rs 9,000. The third prize is worth Rs 500. The ticket holder of the fourth prize will get Rs 250 followed by the consolation prize of Rs 100.

How to check the result?

If you are one of the ticket holders, you can check the results by simply following the below mentioned process.

Step 1: Go to the official website by clicking on the link- lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: You will find an option saying Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery 4 PM on the homepage. Click on the option.

Step 3: A new page will open after the click where you will find all the winning numbers of the Wednesday, February Dear Bangabhumi Raidak lottery.

Step 4: You then need to match your ticket number with the winning numbers and check if you have won any prize or not.

Points to know

Within 30 days of the declaration of the result, the winners will have to report to the state lottery department office. They will have to carry their winning lottery tickets and valid identity proofs with themselves.

These identity proofs are required for the verification process, without which the department will not credit the winning amount to the winner's account.If the amount won falls in the tax bracket, then the amount will be handed to you only after tax deductions. If it is not a taxable amount, you will get the exact prize money.

Lotteries are being organised by the West Bengal State Lottery Department throughout the seven days of the week. If you have not won the prize this time, you can definitely give it a try on the other days of the week. Here is the schedule for your reference.

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damod

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati