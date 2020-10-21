West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak Lottery Results to be Declared Today at lotterysambadresult.in

West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery results will be announced today at 4 pm. Those who have bought the Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery tickets will be able to check results by visiting the official website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in.

Winner of the first prize of Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery will receive Rs 50 lakh. The second and third prizes of the lottery fetch Rs 9,000 and Rs 500. Those who win fourth and fifth prizes will take home Rs 250 and Rs 120. The consolation prize of Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery is worth Rs 1,000.

How to check Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery result

Step 1: Go to the website of Lottery Sambad

Step 2: Select the 4 PM option

Step 3: You can see the result on screen

Step 4: Match your ticket number with numbers given on the result

If your ticket number is there on the result, check which prize you have won. The prize money should be claimed within 30 days of the declaration of the results. To claim the prize, winners will have to visit the West Bengal Gazette office.

At the lottery office, they will have to tender their ticket and a valid ID proof for the verification process. Officials concerned for carrying out the verification process ensure that no fraud person comes to claim the winning amount.

Then, money is disbursed after the verification. In case, the prize money comes in tax bracket, the amount will be provided after deduction of taxes. In case of this lottery, only first prize winners will receive the money after tax deduction. Rest all others will receive the exact amount as their prize money does not fall in any tax slab.

A single ticket of Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak lottery can be bought at a prize of Rs six.

The West Bengal Lottery Department holds daily draws every week for these lotteries: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar, Dear Bangasree Ichamati and Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi.