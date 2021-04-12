West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery Result at 4 pm on April 12; Here's How to Check

The results of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery will be released by the West Bengal State Lottery Department on Monday, April 12. Ticket holders of the same can visit Sambad official website at lotterysambadresult.in after the declaration of the result at 4:00 pm. The Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery is a weekly lottery and is conducted by the lottery department every Monday. The winners of the lottery are decided by holding lucky draws and prizes ranging from Rs 120 to Rs 50 lakh can be won.

Check the list below:

First Prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second Prize: Rs 9,000

Third Prize: Rs 500

Fourth Prize: Rs 250

Fifth Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

To check the result of the West Bengal Monday Lottery, ticket holders of the same can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the homepage of the official website at https://lotterysambadonline.com/result/ after the declaration of the result.

Step 2: From the homepage click on the direct link for 'Lottery Sambad Result 12-04-2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’ 4 pm result.

Step 3: The result of the Monday, April 12 lottery will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: See if your ticket number matches with any winning numbers mentioned in the list or not.

If you are one of the lucky winners then to claim the winning amount you will have to report to the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of the result declaration that is April 12 as after that the lottery ticket will be considered invalid.

To claim the amount and for the initiation of the verification process, the winning ticket holders will also have to carry and submit their lottery ticket and valid id proof to the department. As the prize money is subject to a tax deduction as per the state government norms it will be provided only after the deductions if applicable.

Other than the Monday Lottery, the West Bengal State Lottery Department also rolls out 6 other weekly lotteries giving an opportunity to those who could not win any prizes this time can try their luck for the other day.

Check the list below:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

