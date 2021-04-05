West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery Result at 4pm; Check Details Here

On Monday, April 5, ticket holders of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery can check their results at the West Bengal Lottery Sambad official website at www.lotterysambadresult.in at 4:00 pm. The result of the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery is declared by the West Bengal State Lottery Department every Monday. The first prize winner takes home a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakh. The winners of the Monday lottery game can win the below-mentioned prize amounts:

First Prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second Prize: Rs 9,000

Third Prize: Rs 500

Fourth Prize: Rs 250

Fifth Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

Ticket holders of the lottery game can check the results of the draw to know if they are eligible to win any of the above prizes or not. Check the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at lotterysambadresult.in to go to the homepage of the lottery department.

Step 2: Find and click on the direct link for 'Lottery Sambad Result 05-04-2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’ 4 pm result from the homepage.

Step 3: After the click, the result of the lottery will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Match the numbers mentioned in the list with the one written on your lottery ticket.

If your ticket number matches with any of the winning numbers, then you will have to claim the prize by reporting to the West Bengal Gazette office within 30 days of the result declaration (April 5) as after that the lottery ticket will not be considered valid.

The winners will also have to carry and submit their lottery ticket and valid id proof to the department for conduction of the verification process. After the verification process is completed successfully the amount will be awarded to the claimers only after proper tax deduction if applicable as per the State Government rules.

However, those who could not win any prizes this time can try their luck for any other day as the lottery department organises seven daily lotteries every week.

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati