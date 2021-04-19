West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery Result for April 19 at 4pm; Check Details Here

The West Bengal State Lottery Department rolls out seven weekly draw games. Every Monday, the draw for the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery is conducted by the department to announce the winners' list of the same. The results of the Monday, April 19 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery will be released on the official website lotterysambadonline.com at 4 pm. Winners of the game will be eligible to claim cash prizes ranging from Rs 120 to Rs 50 lakh depending on their winning ticket.

Check the prize list below:

First Prize: Rs 50 lakh

Second Prize: Rs 9,000

Third Prize: Rs 500

Fourth Prize: Rs 250

Fifth Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

Ticket holders of the Monday lottery can follow the below-mentioned process to check the result:

Step 1: With the help of a good internet connection and a mobile phone or computer access the homepage of the West Bengal Sambad Lottery that is lotterysambadonline.com. after the result declaration.

Step 2: Next, click on the direct link for 'Lottery Sambad Result 19-04-2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’ 4 pm result.

Step 3: After the click, the result of the Monday, April 19 lottery will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Match your ticket number with those mentioned on the winning list.

If your ticket number matches with any of the numbers on the winning list then you will become one of the winners of the lottery and you will have to claim the prize amount within 30 days of the result declaration. For this purpose, the winners will have to report to the West Bengal Gazette office along with the winning lottery ticket and valid id proof for verification.

After the verification process is complete the prize money is awarded to the winning ticket holder after tax deduction as per the state government norms.

The other weekly lotteries which can be tried by the people to test their luck are:

Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta

Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha

Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak

Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi

Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay lottery

Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar

Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati

