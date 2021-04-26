West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery Result for April 26 at 4 pm, Here’s How You Can Check

The West Bengal Monday Lottery “Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta” result will be published at 4.00 pm, today on April 26 on the official website of the state lottery department https://lotterysambadonline.com/west-bengal-state-lottery-result/. The participants of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery can check the draw result by using their lottery ticket number. Those who have their ticket number on the winner’s list will get a chance to win a prize of up to Rs 50 lakhs. The West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery draw is rolled out every Monday at 4 pm. Those having the ticket of West Bengal Sambad lottery can check the draw results by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Go to the internet browser of your choice and search for the official website of the West Bengal State Lottery department https://lotterysambadonline.com/west-bengal-state-lottery-result/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for Today result 4 pm

Step 3: The result for today lottery draw will be displayed in pdf form

Step 4:Check the winning lottery ticket numbers and match those with yours

There are a total of six prizes for the winners of Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery. The list of prize money that one can win in the West Bengal Monday lottery is provided below:

First Prize: Rs 50 lakhs

Second Prize: Rs 9,000

Third Prize: Rs 500

Fourth Prize: Rs 250

Fifth Prize: Rs 120

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

Once the result is declared, winners of the West Bengal Monday lottery will have to submit their winning tickets to the West Bengal Gazette office. They must note that the prize money can be claimed within 30 days of the declaration of the result. The Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery prize money is handed over to the winners after completing the verification and a tax deduction, as per the State government rules.

West Bengal state lottery department also rolls out 6 other weekly lotteries on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Those who couldn’t win the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery can participate in Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar, and Dear Bangasree Ichamati lottery.

