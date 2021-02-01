West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery: Results at 4 pm Today; Winner to Get Rs 50 lakhs

The West Bengal State Lottery Department will announce Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery at 4.00 pm, on February 1, 2021. Those having Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery ticket can check the draw result on the official website of West Bengal Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in. The lucky winner to bag the first prize will get a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakh while the second winner will get Rs 9,000. The West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery has 4 more prizes including a consolation prize of Rs 1,000. Here is the list of prize money that one can win in West Bengal Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery:

First Prize- Rs 50 lakhs

Second Prize- Rs 9,000

Third Prize- Rs 500

Fourth Prize- Rs 250

Fifth Prize- Rs 120

Consolation Prize- Rs 1,000

Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery draw is conducted every Monday at 4 pm by the State Lottery Department. The West Bengal Sambad lottery ticket holders can check the draw results by following these simple steps:

Step 1. Visit the official website of West Bengal Sambad Lottery at lotterysambadresult.in to check the Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery draw results

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link for 'Lottery Sambad Result o1-02-2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’ 4 pm result

Step 3. West Bengal ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta’ result for today will be opened on the screen

Step 4. Check the winning lottery ticket numbers and match those with yours’.

The lucky winners of West Bengal Monday Lottery Sambad will have to present their lottery ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the prize money. The West Bengal Sambad Lottery prize money can be claimed within the 30 days of the declaration of the result after which the ticket will not be considered valid. The West Bengal Gazette office will further carry out a document verification process. The Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta lottery winners will be allowed to take the winning amount only after the successful completion of the document verification process and a tax deduction as per the State government rules.

The West Bengal State Lottery Department rolls out 7 lotteries draw on each day of the week named - Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangabhumi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi, Dear Bangabhumi Ajay, Dear Bangasree Damodar, Dear Bangasree Ichamati.